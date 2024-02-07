EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: New reactor in Dillingen already at 75% output during second start-up run

07.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG: New reactor in Dillingen already at 75% output during second start-up run

New reactor 2 (TAD 2) in Dillingen runs stably at 75% of nominal output

Successful production of 30,000 litres of oil during second test run Warm commissioning of TAD 3 is expected to follow by the end of March 2024 Dillingen / Saar, 7 February 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, reports initial successes in the commissioning of the new reactor 2 (TAD 2) at its main plant in Dillingen/Saar. Since the start of the second test run on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, the throughput of the new reactor has already been gradually increased to 75% of the expected output for future series production within a week. This means that industrial quantities of ELT can already be processed in TAD 2 and Pyrum's technology has provided proof of concept for the planned large-scale rollout. More than 30,000 litres of oil have already been produced and are now being sampled in the laboratory before being delivered to BASF within the next two weeks as planned. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“We are all incredibly proud of this result. Thanks to the perfect preparation of our team, we have managed to bring the reactor to a stable throughput of 75% within a very short time - instead of within three months as planned. If there were any doubts about our technology, we can now dispel them: from a technical point of view, nothing stands in the way of our rollout. The technology worked straight away. And thanks to the loan from BASF, we have also overcome the biggest obstacles from a financial perspective.” The plan is now to maintain the throughput in TAD 2 at 75% to 80% over the next few weeks and to optimise the processes between the individual parts of the plant. TAD 3 is also set to be ramped up to 80% by the end of March 2024, which means a tripling of the current production capacity.

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

Contact IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: ...



Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstr. 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: ...



07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Phone: +49 6831 959 480 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 WKN: A2G8ZX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich EQS News ID: 1831797



End of News EQS News Service