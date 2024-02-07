EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Further successful portfolio optimizations at clearvise AG

Sale of the only biogas plant to WELTEC Holding

Clear focus of the clearvise portfolio on onshore wind and photovoltaics Feed-in capacity in Klettwitz-Nord to be increased by around 9MW on the AC side Frankfurt, 07 February 2024 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces further successful portfolio optimizations.



With the sale of its stake in Biogasanlage Samswegen GmbH & Co KG to a company of WELTEC Holding (), clearvise is restructuring its portfolio to exclude the biogas segment. This represents a strategic concentration on the two segments wind and photovoltaics. At the same time, the Klettwitz-Nord solar park will be able to increase its feed-in capacity by around 9 MW on the AC side by converting the park control system to dynamic feed-in. The required certification has been successfully completed and the necessary parameterization and adaptation work in the transformer station is progressing. As a result, around 1,400 MWh of additional environmentally friendly green electricity can be fed into the grid each year with the same installed capacity. The Klettwitz-Nord solar park has an installed capacity of 90 MWp. It was acquired by clearvise in January 2022 and commissioned in May 2022. The performance optimization was implemented in cooperation with GP Joule and Zebotec.



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise, explains: "The intelligent optimization of our portfolio contributes to the continuous improvement of our operating performance and increases our profitability. The increase in performance achieved at Klettwitz-Nord is further proof of the commercial and technical expertise of our asset management team."



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, adds: "Active portfolio management is of the utmost importance for the success of our company. We therefore carry out ongoing valuations of our investments. The sale of the biogas plant is a result of this process. The investment has tied up a lot of resources internally, which we can now use profitably for our core business, the operation of wind and solar parks and the co-development of ground-mounted photovoltaics. We are delighted to have found an experienced buyer in Weltec Holding, which specializes in the operation of biogas plants."



The Samswegen biogas plant is a smaller and older plant with a capacity of 0.8 MW. It was acquired when clearvise was still operating under ABO Invest. Clearvise has made the strategic decision not to continue with biogas technology. The loss of the long-term substrate supply contracts due to the closure of the neighboring dairy farm in the wake of the agricultural crisis jeopardized the continued economic operation of the facility.



