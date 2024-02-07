               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Krones Signs Agreement To Acquire Injection Molding Technology Company Netstal


2/7/2024

Krones signs agreement to acquire injection molding technology company Netstal
Krones has announcend about the imminent acquisition of 100% of Netstal Maschinen AG (Netstal) based in Naefels, Switzerland, from KraussMaffei in the press release dated January 29, 2024. The contracting parties signed the purchase agreement yesterday. The transaction is subject to approval under the relevant antitrust legislation. Krones expects the transaction to be completed within the first half of 2024.


Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70 1169
Email: ...




