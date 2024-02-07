|
EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary results 2023
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary results 2023
07.02.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Guidance exactly matched: EPS 2022/23 +17% p.a.
- New record year with very high cash flows
- Dividend proposal +14% / Positive outlook
Wessling, February 7, 2024 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, achieved strong earnings in the final quarter, resulting in new record figures for 2023. EPS growth was +17% p.a. over the two years 2022/23, exactly matching the original +14-20% guidance from 2021.
According to preliminary figures, sales came in at approx. EUR 322 mln, just slightly above previous year's EUR 320.48 mln, as expected, with a contribution of EUR 104.5 mln / +7.5% from Software and EUR 217.5 mln / -0% from the VAR Business. Gross profit climbed disproportionately to approx. EUR 168.5 mln (PY: 161.14 / +4.6%), with EUR 95 mln / +9% from Software and EUR 73.5 mln / -0% from the VAR Business.
Operating profit EBIT increased to approx. EUR 46.8 mln (PY: 42.63 / +10%), with EUR 28.4 mln / +13% from Software and EUR 18.4 mln / +5% from VAR Business. EBIT margin rose to 14.5% (PY: 13.3%). Through strict cost discipline, consistently higher quarterly EBITs were achieved despite inflation, even compared to the record Q4 in the previous year.
Net profit after minority shares grew by +11% to approx. EUR 28.8 mln (PY: 26.01), or 172 Cents (PY: 155) per share. Compared to the 126 Cents per share from 2021, growth was +36.5% or +17% per year.
Operating cash flows jumped by more than a quarter to a new record amount of approx. EUR 50 mln (PY: 39.05) or 300 Cents/share (PY: 233).
CFO Markus Pech and Chairman Adi Drotleff are completely satisfied with the 2023 financial year, especially given the harsh environment, and plan to submit to the general meeting a dividend proposal of 160 Cents (PY: 140 / +14%), i.e. in the middle of the guidance range.
They also give a positive outlook, expecting an increase of +10-20% to 189-206 Cents in EPS and an increase in the dividend of +20-30 Cents to 180-190 Cents in 2024. For 2025, M+M management is targeting EPS growth of +12-25% and +25-35 Cents more in dividends.
07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|
| Argelsrieder Feld 5
|
| 82234 Wessling
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)815 3933-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)815 3933-100
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0006580806
| WKN:
| 658 080
| Indices:
| Scale 30
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1831929
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN07022024004691010666ID1107821196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.