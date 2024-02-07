ONDC Pilot Launched To On-Board Fair Price Shops

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 7 (KNN) The government initiated a pilot project to integrate Fair Price Shops (FPSs) into the Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC), on Tuesday.

In a step towards advancing Digital India, the pilot was launched by Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution in Una and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The virtual launch encompassed 11 FPSs, with 5 in Una and 6 in Hamirpur, marking the inaugural on-boarding of Fair Price Shops onto the ONDC platform.

Addressing the event, Chopra underscored the pivotal role of this initiative in the ongoing transformation of Fair Price Shops, aiming to not only augment income opportunities for FPS dealers but also enhance beneficiary satisfaction.

Moreover, he emphasised the manifold benefits this initiative offers FPS dealers, including heightened visibility in the digital marketplace, expanded customer outreach beyond NFSA beneficiaries, and the ability to compete on par with larger retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, beneficiaries encountering challenges with online purchases can seek assistance from FPS dealers to place orders digitally.

Chopra highlighted the potential of the pilot project in Himachal Pradesh to serve as a blueprint for statewide and nationwide implementation in the future, acknowledging the support of MicroSave Consulting (MSC) in executing this endeavour.

Following the launch, a physical workshop was conducted for FPS dealers in Una and Hamirpur districts, elucidating the process of product cataloguing, service orders, and commission structures on the ONDC platform.

(KNN Bureau)