Visakhapatnam Hosts Regional MSME Conclave To Boost Defence Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amravati, Feb 7 (KNN) In collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII)'s Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) orchestrated a significant Regional MSME Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

This initiative was strategically designed to actively involve Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from various geographical locations, aiming to augment their engagement in the Make in India and indigenisation campaigns, imperative for strengthening India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

During the event, N. Yuvaraj, Secretary of Commerce & Industries for the Andhra Pradesh government, underscored the pivotal role of the state in maritime security.

He highlighted the state government's commitment to facilitating the establishment of an MSME Park by offering land at nominal rates. This MSME Park is envisioned as a regional nucleus fostering defence production.

Vice Admiral G. Srinivasan, Director General, Indian Navy Projects, emphasised the Navy's unwavering dedication to self-reliance. He mentioned the indispensable role of MSMEs in accomplishing specific Navy objectives, spanning from ordnance delivery to competence enhancement and maintenance.

Discussions during the conclave were centred around research and development (R&D) endeavours aimed at catalysing innovation, ultimately leading to the acquisition of intellectual property rights (IPRs) on products and equipment.

The conclave culminated with a strong emphasis on collaborative efforts aimed at achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It presented a holistic overview of available opportunities for industry players in the region, highlighting the transformative potential of MSMEs in sculpting India's defence landscape.

