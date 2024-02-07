Big Policy Push For Green Hydrogen To Ensure 24/7 Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 7 (KNN) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is actively devising strategies to advance the use of green hydrogen for round-the-clock electricity supply.

This move is in line with the government's commitment to bolster the adoption of renewable energy and leverage green hydrogen, as outlined in the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh, led discussions on integrating green hydrogen with solar and wind energy to ensure uninterrupted renewable power.

Key stakeholders from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, NTPC, Central Electricity Commission, and Solar Energy Corporation of India participated in the session.

The discussions delved into exploring green hydrogen's potential as a storage solution to meet round-the-clock power demands and peak requirements.

Additionally, various mechanisms for government support for such initiatives were deliberated upon, including the Contract for Difference (CfD) methodology, which entails the difference between market prices and agreed“strike prices”.

The Union Minister directed officials to formulate scheme guidelines based on economic viability, technological advancements, and prevailing market conditions in the green hydrogen and power sectors.

Emphasising the escalating power demands, he underscored the significance of continuous renewable energy to drive down costs and enhance affordability.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted that insights gleaned from initial projects will inform the development of larger-scale endeavours in the future, solidifying the government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)