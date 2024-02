Nestlé Professional Elevates F&B Industry Support With The Launch Of Customer Engagement Centre In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Equipped with local and global industry insights, it serves as a one-stop destination for discovering comprehensive F&B solutions and fostering collaborative innovations for sustainable success SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Nestlé Professional, a global leader in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at transforming the way it engages with food-service operators. The newly inaugurated Customer Engagement Centre (CEC) in Singapore is a testament to Nestlé's commitment to the F&B and hospitality businesses, positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider.





Nestlé Professional Customer Engagement Centre

The CEC stands out in bringing in-depth industry knowledge, expertise in food services and an extensive F&B and hospitality portfolio. Helmed by Nestlé Professional's in-house chef and barista, and alongside association partners, they aim to address key industry challenges while serving the evolving needs of their clientele. These challenges include a constant drive for sustainable practices, solutions for manpower challenges, and steps toward increased overall operational efficiencies delivered by innovative on-trend concepts . The opening of Nestlé Professional's new CEC marks a significant shift from selling products to actively contributing to the growth and improvement of F&B and hospitality businesses in Singapore.



Mr. Paul Nagelkerken , Country Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, affirmed, "By creating a space that fosters collaboration and innovation, Nestlé Professional is poised to play a pivotal role in assisting the F&B industry in Singapore. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's commitment to exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with the concepts, tools and expertise needed to thrive in a dynamic and competitive market."



Nestlé Professional Customer Engagement Centre: Designed for All Your F&B Needs



The new CEC is designed to resemble a café, where partners and affiliates can book an appointment for tastings and demonstrations to better understand the myriad of F&B offerings and solutions provided by Nestlé Professional. This includes product and machine demonstrations where product training, tailored applications, creative menu development, and recipe ideas are offered to meet unique business needs. The Nestlé Professional team is thus able to use the CEC as a platform to actively engage customers, offering the convenience of both food and beverage solutions in one location.



The CEC is divided into a professional kitchen and bar area, ensuring that facilities for both food and beverage are well accounted for. In the bar area, customers have access to a comprehensive range of beverage machines, making it a total hot and cold beverage solutions provider for various types of F&B establishments. The offerings include soluble tin and spoon preparation, fully automated and semi-automated coffee machines, compact tabletop coffee roasters, and cold machines. This is where exceptional coffee experiences are crafted for everyone, everywhere, with different solutions available. The kitchen is equipped with professional-grade equipment that simulates the operational environment of our customers, ensuring a realistic and immersive experience.



Nestlé Professional, Nestlé's B2B Arm and a Leading End-to-end Solutions Provider in the Global F&B Sector



Drawing on nearly 150 years of industry expertise and a vast global R&D network, Nestlé Professional is committed to delivering branded and customized solutions in Singapore.



FOOD SOLUTIONS : The professional kitchen takes center stage, facilitating menu innovation, diversification, and development with Nestlé Professional's extensive food products and branded 'Made With' concepts. From stocks and seasonings to plant-based offerings and dessert solutions, the Nestlé Professional team develops creative collaborations with businesses like Bob the Baker Boy, Joy Luck Teahouse, and The Hainan Story exemplifying the integration of Nestlé products, such as KITKAT® and MILO®, into inventive food solutions.



Ms. Fong Mayee , Founder of Bob the Baker Boy, agreed, "Partnering with Nestlé transformed our cake creations, blending our expertise with their renowned ingredients. Co-branding with a trusted name like KITKAT® elevated our products' credibility and appeal, attracting customers eager to experience this familiar favorite in a new, delicious form."



COFFEE & BEVERAGE SOLUTIONS : As the global leader in coffee with a rich history and heritage, Nestlé continues to evolve its offerings in response to market demand. From instant coffee and coffee sachets, the company also offers fine quality whole roasted coffee beans, commercial coffee machines, in-house roasting solutions (Roastelier), and self-serve solutions, positioning itself to be the total coffee solutions provider.







Farm to Cup Processes : Nestlé is involved in every phase of the coffee production chain, starting from the sustainable cultivation, and harvesting of coffee beans on the farm to the eventual preparation of a cup of coffee for consumption.

Smart Coffee Machines : A range of commercial coffee machines come equipped with intelligent features, including programmable settings, connectivity options, and automation to streamline the coffee-roasting and brewing process, reducing manual effort. Some machines are also integrated with data management systems. To track usage data and provide insights on brewing habits, maintenance needs, and coffee consumption trends, these machines integrate intuitive interfaces, including touchscreen displays, making them user-friendly and accessible. Cold Beverage Solutions: A diverse range of branded cold beverage solutions, including powder concentrates, premium liquid concentrates, and Bag in Box format (BIB), to cater to various preferences. Our selection of cold dispensers is designed to be efficient, user-friendly, easy-to-maintain, and dependable. This helps to reduce labor costs by minimizing the time required for preparation, cleaning, and maintenance.

Nestlé Professional's comprehensive offerings address various aspects of the beverage industry, meeting the dynamic and evolving needs of consumers, businesses, and specific markets. The focus on environmentally friendly practices like sustainable sourcing and reduced packaging align with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Staying abreast of industry trends, Nestlé introduces innovative products and features, including new flavors, functional ingredients, and novel preparation methods.



