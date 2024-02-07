Azbil Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Southeast Asia Company Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Recognized for Leadership and Excellence in Smart Buildings Solutions Space TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it has won the 2023 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award, Smart Buildings Solutions, for two consecutive years from global growth strategy consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as part of their 2023 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.









Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.



This marks Azbil's fourth consecutive recognition in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards, a testament to our continued commitment to excellence. Previously, Azbil received 2020 and 2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award for customer value creation, and received 2022 Southeast Asia Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year Award.



Frost & Sullivan supports investors, corporate leaders, and governments to navigate change and identify innovations, driving transformational growth for continued success. The Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award is presented to honor the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two aspects in Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact. Azbil was commended for its strong leadership and outstanding performance in integrating customer-centric strategies and demonstrating best practices as a leading building solutions provider. Azbil excels in fulfilling many criteria in the smart buildings solutions space, securing this prestigious award.



"Azbil brings together highly experienced and skilled teams who can help customers achieve their quality, cost, delivery, safety, and environment targets. Moreover, the company invests in developing professional personnel. It has crafted a systematic training program for measurement, control, and maintenance specialists and data scientists. The program helps Azbil's global service business adapt to country conditions and produce engineers who cater to country-specific needs, requirements, or customers," said Mr. Melvin Leong, Senior Director, Head of Homes & Buildings, Frost & Sullivan.



"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's recognition for the fourth time. This award underscores Azbil's commitment to excellence in building automation. As a global leader, our focus on sustainability, unique automation capabilities with human-centered automaton technology and customer value sets us apart. In addressing today's challenges, such as evolving market needs and the dynamic business landscape, we provide innovative and sustainable building automation solutions and refined customer-focused engineering services. We thank Frost & Sullivan for acknowledging our achievements and look forward to continuing our role as a trusted industry partner, driving transformative growth in the smart buildings solutions space, and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada, Managing Corporate Executive and President of Building Systems Company, Azbil Corporation.



Guided by the Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil continues to provide products and solutions that contribute "in series" to creating a sustainable society.













