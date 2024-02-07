Farah's Korzang Dwellers Want Access To Telecom Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FARAH (Pajhwok): Residents of Korzang area of Farahrud district in western Farah province travel for hours to find access to telecommunication services and they want the government to resolve this problem.

Nizamuddin Kohistani, a resident of Korzang area, told Pajhwok the area encompassed 200 big and small villages. He said all the villages had long been deprived of telecommunication services.

“There are no telecom towers in our area. Internet is only accessible in the central parts of Korzang. Residents from other villages reach this area after walking for hours to make a phone call.”

The only satellite telephone in the area sometimes connects to the internet, but it is expensive,

Abdul Ghaffar, another Korzang dweller, also said they remained unaware about their friends and relatives for a long time because they were deprived of all kind of telecommunication facilities.

He told Pajhwok that Korzang was a full day's driver away from Farah City and patients often die on their way to the hospital.

“The government should listen to us. Only one antenna exists in this part of the country, we go to other areas on foot or by motorcycle to find access to the internet”.

Farah Telecommunications Department also acknowledged telecom services have not yet reached Korzang area and said the area was located far away from Farah City.

The department head, Abdul Majeed Abuzar, told Pajhwok that nearly a dozen telecom towers had been approved for Farah province.

He confirmed no telecommunication antenna existed in Korzang area and informed they were planning to install one soon.

He said they were trying to install two antennas in Korzang area as one antenna was not enough for the mountainous area.

According to Farah's Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, 3,000 families live in Korzang area and they have been facing problems due to the lack of telecommunication services.

