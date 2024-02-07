Kunduz: Rival Families End 40-Year-Old Enmity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): A 40-year-old feud between two families in northern Kunduz province has come to an end - thanks to strenuous efforts by tribal elders.

Agha Mir Naseri, a tribal elder, said the enmity between the two families was brought to an end with cooperation from several tribal leaders.

He said the feud between two cousins, lasted 40 years and during this period two individuals were killed – one from each side.

“For several months, we tried to bring peace and reconciliation between these families. Thank God, our efforts paid off,” he said.

“Today you can see that in the presence of tribal elders, government officials and religious scholars, we have mediated between the two families.”

According to Naseri, the family violating the jirga decision will be fined five million afghanis.

Meanwhile, both sides voiced their happiness over returning to peaceful life and asked others to make peace and friendship.

Zelgai, a member of one family, said:“We have been in enmity for 40 years. Our life was very difficult. We are grateful to the Islamic Emirate and tribal elders for restoring peace and brotherhood between us.”

Sarjang, another person involved in the enmity, said:“I'm so happy that our feud has turned into friendship. I want other people to end their feuds.”

Maulvi Ehsanullah Saqib, director of borders and tribal affairs, supported efforts by elders to resolve conflicts among people.

According to local officials, in the past two years, nearly 170 small and big disputes have been resolved through jirgas in Kunduz.

sa/mud

Visits: 10