Linyi Lanshan: Colorful“Village Evening” With Strong New Year Atmosphere

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On February 2nd, a special“Village Evening” was held in Huitong Community, Lanshan Street, Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong Province. Face-changing performances, fast-paced storytelling, and Tai Chi demonstrations by the masses showcased the charm of intangible cultural heritage. Villagers used songs and dances to narrate stories about their new village life, blending nostalgia with the lively atmosphere of the New Year celebrations. They expressed warmth in their lives, the beauty of rural areas, and good times ahead. Farmers performed on stage while other farmers watched and enjoyed themselves; they became true protagonists at this“Village Evening”.







It is understood that this year, Shandong Province will organize Spring Festival folk cultural performances and exhibitions around major events such as Laba Festival, Little New Year, Chinese New Year's Eve, the 15th day of the first lunar month, and the second day of the second lunar month. The focus will be on ancient cities and towns, as well as characteristic cultural tourism villages. A total of 12 provincial-level and 48 municipal-level special cultural activities will be launched to promote rural folk culture.

During the Spring Festival Rural Cultural Tourism Festival in Lanshan District, various townships (streets) have successively held festive activities such as“Village Evening” for farmers, Lantern Song Meetings, and grand gatherings for opera enthusiasts to showcase the rich and unique customs of the local Spring Festival culture.







“Beautiful!” Foreign friend Shaima Agha, on the occasion of Chinese New Year, experienced traditional opera Lute Opera in Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong Province. The singer's melodious singing and graceful movements have aroused her strong interest in Lute Opera. She communicated and learned from local artists.“Today is the first time I wore traditional Chinese opera costumes. They are very beautiful.” Shaima Agha was deeply impressed by the artistic charm of Lute Opera and plans to share it with her family and friends.







Acrobatics, lion and dragon dances, stilt walking, shadow puppetry, traditional opera singing, yangko dance, paper cutting art, hanging New Year paintings, pasting Spring Festival couplets... Lanshan District provides the local people with a“cultural menu” that is essential for celebrating the Chinese New Year. Various distinctive folk cultural activities are staged one after another, creating an increasingly festive atmosphere for rural cultural tourism festivals.

Visiting the Yellow River Grand Fair, attending village evening parties hosted by ordinary people, capturing picturesque rural scenery... Through a series of exciting cultural feasts that activate the rural cultural tourism market and showcase the new era's vitality in rural areas. The Rural Cultural Tourism Festival truly brings folk customs and culture to life and ignites their popularity.