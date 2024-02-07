               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
3 Bodies Found In Rubble Of Collapsed Building In Spain: Fire Service


2/7/2024 4:02:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Three bodies have been found under the rubble of a building which collapsed near Barcelona, the fire service said Wednesday after searching through the night for three missing residents.

"We have located three lifeless bodies in the collapsed building in Badalona, which are awaiting identification," the regional fire service wrote on X, formerly Twitter, almost 24 hours after the five-storey residential block collapsed.

