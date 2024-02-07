Over 22 Jewellery Brands Under Al Darwish Banner Shine At DJWE 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over 22 global jewellery brands exhibiting their unique pieces under the umbrella of Al Darwish Jewellery are hogging the limelight at the seven-day-long 20th Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 currently taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Reflecting the cultural heritage of craftsmanship from the Gulf region, India, Turkey, Hong Kong and European countries, the pavilion of Al Darwish Jewellery has emerged as one of the most visited pavilions in the first two days of the exhibition that opened on February 5.

The exhibitors have put on display their latest exclusive collections and are expected to attract the attention of a large number of visitors to the pavilion of Al Darwish Jewellery throughout the exhibition.

Al Darwish Jewellery Chairman Abdallah Jassim Al Darwish said,“Like every year, Al Darwish Jewellery is back with its partner brands at the DJWE. Over 22 brands under the Al Darwish pavilion are exhibiting their products this year. Our family has grown and we have added almost 10 new partners like Antoine Walid Salamoun, MRC, Rare Gems (Trinity Jewels), Kahn High Jewellery, Alok Lodha Jewellers, Royal Stone, Belisma, Fehmida Lakhany London, Shachee Fine Jewellery and Gem Export India (Tallin Jaipur) this year.”

“Most of the exhibitors like Kiswah, Raaya, Liebe, Nafees, Moratti Gioielli, RK, Rosa Amoris, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers, Motilal Jewellers, House of Gems, Al Darwish Jewellery and Jwahr who were with us in the previous editions of DJWE are with us this time as well,” he said.

Al Darwish said,“We have ensured to choose partners very carefully so that we can provide the best mix of jewellery and the value for money for every purchase any customer makes at our booth. We are very positive considering the trend of the market that the exhibition will be amazing as the customers are waiting for the experience of buying with multiple choices at the best price. We agree with the clients because this has been our policy to provide the value for money for every purchase people make at our pavilion.”

“The first day of DJWE 2024 was very good for us. It was very busy at our stands. We see that people are very interested in our unique pieces. Qataris have a great liking for our jewellery and this exhibition is another opportunity for us to get in touch with new customers,” Kahn High Jewellery Managing Director Honey Ho said.