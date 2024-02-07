Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Up 0.14%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed at 9,901.23 points yesterday, 13.72 points (0.14 percent) up from its previous closing.

A trading volume of 101,215,145 shares was registered in 14,778 transactions in all sectors, with a total trading value of QR329,676,727.

The prices of 26 companies rose and those of 22 declined, while three companies maintained their previous closing prices. The market capitalization closed at QR577,692,719,533 versus QR575,496,616,699 in the previous session.