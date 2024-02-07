               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shura Council Speaker Hosts Speaker Of Libyan House Of Representatives


2/7/2024 4:02:25 AM

The Peninsula

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Libya H E Aguila Saleh, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed the existing parliamentarian relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies officials and members of the Shura Council, as well as the delegation accompanying the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the State of Libya.

