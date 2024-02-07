Qatar Hosts UN-GGIM Arab Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 11th meeting of the Arab Committee of the United Nations Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) began yesterday.

The meeting is being hosted by Qatar represented by the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Center at the Ministry of Municipality.

Held from February 4 to 8 at Expo 2023 Doha, the 11th meeting brought together a number of international experts in the field of geospatial information management as well as officials from the Ministry of Municipality.

The meeting aims to enhance the development of geospatial information infrastructure for Arab countries and enhance coordination among Arab countries to develop and implement policies and strategies for geospatial information management.

Director of the GIS Center at the Ministry of Municipality Manaf Al Sada stressed the importance of building the geospatial capabilities of Arab countries by benefiting from these meetings and their outcomes. The integrated framework for geospatial information is one of the important tools that enable countries to build and implement action plans that suit their needs with the aim of benefiting from it to introduce new and innovative working methods for managing national geospatial information and applying integrated solutions based on accurate data that help decision-making, in addition to fully benefiting from national GIS suitable to the conditions of each country.

He explained that one of the main goals of the GIS Center in Qatar lies in integrating knowledge and techniques of GIS and sharing them with government institutions and members of society as a whole in Qatar. This had a clear positive impact on the development of geospatial techniques and achieved success for many institutions in Qatar.