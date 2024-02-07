Minister Of Justice Meets Iraqi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met yesterday with Minister of Justice of Iraq H E Khalid Shwani, on the occasion of his visit to the country. During the meeting, they discussed the legal cooperation between Qatar and Iraq and ways to develop them. They also discussed mechanisms to activate the memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the legal fields signed between the two countries.