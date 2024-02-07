Al Muraikhi Meets GCC Secretary-General

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the progress of the GCC.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.