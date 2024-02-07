Envoy Opens India Pavilion At DJWE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Pavilion dazzled at the ongoing 20th Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), as it was inaugurated yesterday by the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, accompanied by other dignitaries.

Spanning 216 sqm., the pavilion boasts 17 exhibitors and 18 booths, offering a display of craftsmanship, tradition, and contemporary jewellery designs from the South Asian country.

Ambassador Vipul expressed his delight, highlighting the significance of DJWE as a premier event and emphasizing India's close association with the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). He underlined the importance of raising awareness and promoting Indian jewellery, citing the existing presence of Indian jewellers in the Qatari market and the growing demand for high-quality Indian exports.

The gems and jewellery industry holds immense importance for India's exports, with the Middle East, especially Qatar, being a key market. Ambassador Vipul stressed the collaborative efforts between India and GJEPC to further promote Indian jewellery, showcasing unique handmade pieces tailored to the discerning tastes of consumers in the region.“Gems and jewellery contribute great deal to India's exports and the Middle East is one market, the Qatar especially is also one market where a lot of Indian exports come to.”



Acknowledging the cultural and historical ties between India and Qatar, Ambassador Vipul stressed the role of the exhibition in fostering bilateral connections. He commended the presence of Indian companies at the pavilion, showcasing luxurious, handmade designs that set them apart in the market.“A lot of Indian companies here showcase very unique pieces which are both luxurious, handmade, and very different designs compared to some other manufacturers and sellers.”

Moreover, the envoy explained that India's jewellery designs are renowned for their uniqueness and craftsmanship, combine diamonds with coloured stones, reflecting the preferences of Qatari clientele. The emphasis on handmade designs underscores India's pride in its skilled artisans, who imbue each piece with exquisite artistry.

“A lot of designs are handmade, that is something that India takes pride in because we have some of the best artisans in the world who are able to create these pieces with wonderful designs, and that is the USP [unique selling point] for the Indian jewellery as well,” he told The Peninsula.

Organised by GJEPC, the Indian pavilion underscores India's commitment to promoting its gem and jewellery industry globally. As the world's leading diamond manufacturer, India presents a diverse range of gems and jewellery, showcasing its adaptability to the latest technologies. The fusion of traditional artistry with modern designs positions India as a preferred destination for global jewellery enthusiasts.

India's gem and jewellery exports, valued at $40bn annually, underscore its robust economic impact on the global stage. The Middle East, including Qatar, accounts for a significant share of these exports, with gold jewellery being a notable commodity.