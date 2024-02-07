EAA Launches Exclusive Collection With Renowned Artist Furmanovich At DJWE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation yesterday announced an inspiring new collaboration with the renowned Brazilian jeweller and designer, Silvia Furmanovich. This partnership will unveil an exclusive collection of opulent jewellery pieces and items designed specially for EAA Foundation, debuting at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024.

Furmanovich's visionary designs will be unveiled at EAA Foundation's dedicated space within DJWE 2024, taking place from February 5 to 11 , at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). This limited collection, featuring exquisite craftsmanship and inspired by Qatar's cultural heritage will also be available for purchase at Furmanovich stores in Brazil, and through other Furmanovich partner in the United States in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

A significant portion of the sales proceeds of this collection will directly contribute to EAA Foundation's impactful projects, supporting some of the most marginalised children globally to access quality education.

Commenting on this collaboration, Taj Sulaiman, EAA's Director of Communication and Private Sector Partnerships, said:“We are pleased to be collaborating with Silvia Furmanovich, a jeweller and designer known for her artful works, and commitment to sustainability. This partnership not only showcases the beauty of unique, handcrafted jewellery but also underscores our joint commitment to offer out-of-school children access to quality education. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on education initiatives in the most marginalised communities, creating a brighter future and fostering positive change.”

The Furmanovich brand, dedicated to uplifting indigenous craftspeople from Brazil, utilises sustainably sourced materials such as wood and leaves from Brazilian forests, combined with precious elements of gold and diamonds, resulting in designs inspired by nature.

Each piece in this limited collection will bear the distinctive plaque,“Silvia Furmanovich for Education Above All,” symbolising the commitment to global education initiatives.