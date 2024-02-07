Iran Exempts Qatar Citizens From Tourist Visas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An official source in the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exempted Qatari citizens holding regular passports from the tourist visa, as they are allowed to enter the country once every six months, and to stay for 15 days.

He explained that those who wish to make repeated visits for tourism and other purposes are required to obtain an entry visa from one of the embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran.