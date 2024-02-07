DJWE Celebrates 20 Years Of Opulence And Elegance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 1978, H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father Amir brought a vision into reality by merging small, individual galleries into one grand exhibition. His Highness invited all top local brands of jewellery and watches for the first exhibition to gather under one roof.

In the succeeding years, H E Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, the Minister of Economy and Commerce at the time, was appointed to assemble a committee of jewellery merchants to develop and participate at the exhibition. His vision was to expand the exhibition and to produce an exhibition of the highest standard to spotlight Qatar globally. The Sheraton Hotel was home to the exhibition for many years.

In 2004, the exhibition was held at the Qatar International Exhibition Center with the participation of 250 exhibitors. Since then, DJWE has returned and grown each year with incredible local, regional, and international brands. Qatar strongly supports the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, allowing exhibitors to build upon their previous years' work.

The exhibition has been a platform for jewellery designers to demonstrate their best works and most majestic pieces. It also fosters Qatari talent by spotlighting incredible local designers to display their creations. DJWE has become a home to high-end artistry, showcasing the world's most exclusive jewellery and timepieces. It is the glamour in Qatar's annual events calendar as the nation continues its uphill trajectory as the fastest growing tourism destination in the region.

In more recent years, DJWE has collaborated with Education Above All (EAA), an initiative founded by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), through the 'Educate A Child' initiative. DJWE supports the philanthropic values of EAA, displaying EAA collaborations with popular jewellery brands including Valentino, Chopard, Hermès, and Ghand Jewellery, to support a wide number of marginalised students each year.

DJWE is renowned for displaying the world's most exclusive luxury jewellery and watches. As such, one of the most iconic pieces at this year's exhibition is taken from a private collection – the world's largest pair of brilliant round diamonds. Valued at nearly $100 million, each diamond in this pair is composed of over 100-carat. As the most exclusive pair of diamonds ever crafted, these diamonds have immaculate sizing and purity, and are of the highest quality.

Attendees can witness two special statement pieces this year. Tiffany & Co. debuted the 'Bird on a Pearl' collection. The central piece shows the signature bird, designed initially by Jean Schlumberger in 1965, adorned with diamonds, perched on a gemstone, with the world's rarest pearls from the Gulf. And, BVLGARI presented the 'High Jewelry Necklace' crafted in platinum, featuring 1 cushion spinel – 4th largest in the world by carat weight, 4 square emerald-cut diamonds, 27 emerald beads, 36 fancy shape diamonds, 69 round brilliant cut diamonds, and pavé-set diamonds.