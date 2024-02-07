Delhi Police On Alert In 'Communally Sensitive' Areas Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, Prepares List Of Miscreants

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Police's special branch has issued an advisory to all police stations to remain vigilant and monitor those involved in the 2020 Delhi riots and those involved in major protests such as the anti-CAA/NRC stir police has been put on alert to prevent communal riots given the recent developments such as the consecration at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Gyanvapi prayer order, and the issue of Mathura's Shahi Idgah. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the advisory mentions that some miscreants with vested interests might try to forcibly enter religious places read: Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: A look at claims involving temple land, Aurangzeb and Krishna's birth placeWhat does the advisory say?As per the advisory by the special unit tasked with gathering local intelligence, Delhi police has been advised to take preventive steps to avoid communal incidents, HT reported.

Also read: Ram Mandir inauguration: A look at 500-year timeline, from Babri Masjid to Lalla VirajmanA senior officer on February 7 stated that Delhi Police is taking all steps to maintain peace and law and order in the city and maintain peace in the“communally sensitive” areas in the capital city. According to the advisory, it is expected that some elements might try to vitiate the atmosphere. The police officers have been asked to create a list of such people who might try to foment trouble in the name of the above developments, the advisory suggested read: Mehrauli 600-year old mosque demolished, locals say 'rebuild another'; Delhi HC orders DDA to maintain status quoThe officer said,“All police stations, districts, and specialised units have been asked to prepare a list of people who participated in the CAA/NRC demonstrations, the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests, and the farmers' protests. The members of some already known groups would also be mentioned in the list,\" reported HT read: 'Old Hindu temple's remaining parts...': What ASI survey says about Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque cellarsThe police officer noted, \"If some police districts or units already have a list of such people, they have been directed to update them. The idea is to keep a watch on the activities and movement of such people so that they do not plan any communally-charged events,” HT reported officer further informed that the north-east district police has a list of around 100 troublemongers. Moreover, the officers stationed in specific districts have been asked to update the list and include the people who participated in the communal riots that took place in the district in February 2020. Protestors who participated in riots in Jafarabad, Seelampur, and Yamuna Vihar areas days before the riots have also been asked to be included in the list read: Mumbai: Communal violence over Ram Mandir inauguration continues for 2nd day on Mira Road | Watch videoSpecial measures taken by Delhi PoliceA second police officer said,“Special attention is also being given to key religious installations of Hindus. In addition to physical presence, police pickets and barricades would be put up\" The officer added, \"Adequate security and traffic arrangements should be done around the religious places and the routes leading to such sites,” reported HT. Drones would be used to keep vigilance on any mass gathering in mixed population areas while every demonstration will be videographed and photographed advisory further called for the deployment of personnel, especially during the Friday prayers, in sufficient numbers at all important and sensitive mosques in the city.

The senior officer said a special watch over various religious organisations will be kept.



