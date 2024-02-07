All-Veg KFC In Ayodhya: Not The First Time For An US Fast-Food Restaurant When Subway, Pizza Hut Offered Jain Options

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya is getting transformed into a hub for tourism since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. As various food companies plan to open outlets in the holy city, they will have to serve vegetarian-only food. Discussions have started on the possibility of Kentucky Fried Chicken, recognised by its abbreviation KFC, opening an outlet in Ayodhya. The US fast-food company is known for its chicken has a regular outlet outside Ayodhya at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because non-vegetarian food items are not allowed in the holy city. However, the authorities are ready to welcome KFC to the city if they change their menu.“We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items,” Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as saying Read: Who invented Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani? Delhi HC may answer this“We have offers from big food chain outlets to set up their shops in Ayodhya. We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the panch Kosi,” Singh added the first timeIf KFC does decide to go all-veg, this won't be the first time a fast-food chain to do so in India. Back in 2013, Subway not only opened an all-veg outlet in Ahmedabad but also offered Jain options, The Times of India reported. Prior to that, the US fast-food company opened its first all-veg outlet at a private university in Punjab, TOI added Read: 'Served veg meal with chicken pieces', Air India passenger demands action; airline respondsPizza chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza have also opened vegetarian restaurants in Ahmedabad. Pizza Hut's all-veg outlet in Ahmedabad, also offering Jain options, was the company's first veg restaurant in the world's serves certain vegetarian items like McCurry, McVeggie and Paneer Wrap, exclusively in India. These options are not available in its US restaurants, reported HuffPost.

