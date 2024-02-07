Ajit Pawar Faction Files Caveat In SC, Seeks Hearing If Sharad Pawar Group Challenges EC's 'Real NCP' Order

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Ajit Pawar faction 7 February filed caveat application in Supreme Court seeking hearing in case Sharad Pawar faction's move and an appeal against the Election Commission order officially recognising Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This came after the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar said that it would approach the Supreme Court after the Election Commission allocated the party name and symbol to a 'rebel' group led by Ajit per news agency ANI, a Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard Read: Will Ajit Pawar now stake claim on NCP headquarters after EC's 'real NCP' verdict? 10 key pointsOn 6 February, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. The Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024 Read: 'Adrishya shakti doing all this': Supriya Sule on Shard Pawar faction losing NCP name, symbolThe decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the EC said 6 February, leaders from Sharad Pawar faction and UBT Shiv Sena also reacted on the EC's order of declaring Ajit Pawar faction as 'real NCP.'Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the EC as 'entirely compromised' and said that the poll body has once again proven to be a fraudulent organisation. Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, \"When the election commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, Entirely Compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren't a free and fair democracy anymore.\"Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission has stabbed democracy in the back through its decision. \"The Election Commission has stabbed democracy in the back,\" Raut said. \"Now to murder democracy, the matter has been given to (Maharashtra assembly speaker) Rahul Narwekar,\" he added referring to the on-going disqualification proceedings against NCP MLAs filed by the two rival factions Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his best wishes to Ajit Pawar and said that the decision taken by the Election Commission is \"based on merit.\" \"In a democracy, majority is important. Today, the majority is with Ajit Pawar. So, the Election Commission took this decision on merit. Majority has been proven once again in democracy. This is a merit-based decision. Maha Yuti is working in Maharashtra...My best wishes to Ajit Pawar,\" Shinde told reporters July 2 last year, Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra for the fifth time after he left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp. Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the Sharad Pawar faction, which is currently in opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, to the Eknath Shinde-led government in 2019, he had joined hands with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and had taken an oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, along with Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. His rebellion from the party did not last for more than three days at the time and Pawar returned to the NCP fold. After being sworn in as the deputy CM in July, Ajit Pawar removed his uncle, Sharad Pawar, from the post of party president, and wrote to the Election Commission seeking recognition of his faction as the real NCP.(With agency inputs)
