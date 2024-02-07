Pakistan: 12 Killed, Several Injured In Blast Outside Political Party's Office In Balochistan Ahead Of February 8 Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day ahead of the Pakistan General Elections, at least 12 people were killed and several were injured in a blast outside a political party's office in Balochistan on Wednesday goes to the polls amid rising militant attacks in recent months and the jailing of Imran Khan, the winner of the last national election, who has been dominating the headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.\"The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district, killing eight people,\" Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan said as quoted by Reuters.

(More details awaited)



