'Bigg Boss 17' Reunion Party: Abhishek Kumar Hosts Party Where Munawar Faruqui, Mannara And Others Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) First runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar quickly rose to prominence on the show and became a household name. Days after the programme wrapped off its last season, Abhishek Kumar was seen hosting a reunion party for his pals, bringing all the participants back together.



The celebration, held in Mumbai on Tuesday night, was attended by Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and ex-Bigg Boss competitors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who arrived hand in hand.

Fans were particularly pleased by the happy reunion of Abhishek and Munawar, who were portrayed as closest friends on the programme. Pictures going viral on social media show the couple smiling, hugging, and grinning as soon as they see each other at the party. While the photographs show how joyful and eager the two were to see each other, they also did the classic dance step they would execute inside the house.

A video uploaded by a paparazzo handle shows Munawar and Abhishek hugging before engaging in a pleasant conversation during the party. While Abhishek emanated the feel of a host in his black attire, Munawar went for a more relaxed approach in a brown hoodie and grey jeans.

Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and others attended a party.

Mannara Chopra, the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, was also seen visiting the party in Mumbai last night. This occurred shortly after she partnered with Abhishek on their first effort, a music video.



Mannara was also spotted mingling with the journalists. Other attendees spotted having a good time at the reunion party were Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Orry, Soniya Bansal, and Jigna Vora, among others. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Tehelka, and Aishwarya Sharma were absent from the action.