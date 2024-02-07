What Is Brahma Muhurta? Know Benefits Of Waking Up Early Every Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Brahma Muhurta, also known as the "muhurta of Brahma" or "the hour of Brahma," is a time that occurs during the early hours of the morning, approximately one and a half hours before sunrise. Let's try to understand the benefits of waking up at Brahma Muhurta.



The Brahma muhurta is believed to be highly auspicious and conducive to mental clarity, spiritual growth, and inner transformation.

It means the Creator's Time! The Creator or Brahma is the ultimate knowledge and Muhurta means time.

Brahma muhurta time is the early morning period between 3.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.

1 Muhurta = 48 minutes. Brahma Muhurta starts exactly 2 Muhurta before sunrise. Hence, it begins 1 hr and 36 mins before sunrise and ends 48 mins before it.

Boosts immunity, increases energy level, helps maintain the balance of blood pH, relieves pain, soreness, and cramps, and enhances the absorption of minerals and vitamins.

According to Hindu scriptures and Ayurveda, the Brahma muhurta is regarded as a time when the energies in the atmosphere are particularly pure and conducive to spiritual practices.

Practicing meditation, yoga, or other spiritual disciplines during the Brahma muhurta is thought to enhance mental clarity, concentration, and productivity throughout the day.