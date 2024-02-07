BJP To Protest Against Karnataka Congress Government In Bengaluru Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expressing dissent against the Karnataka Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage a protest in Bengaluru today. The demonstration, slated to take place near the Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha at 11 am, aims to highlight the lack of adequate measures for drought relief in the state.

Led by BJP MLAs, including state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari, the protest comes in response to the alleged negligence towards addressing drought-related issues affecting farmers and communities.

Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

The decision to hold the protest was made during a core committee meeting of senior BJP leaders last Friday. Despite the state government's declaration of over 222 taluks as drought-prone, the BJP asserts that insufficient action has been taken to alleviate the plight of farmers, particularly in providing essential resources such as drinking water.

"The anti-farmer policy of the state government cannot go unchallenged, especially when significant portions of our state are grappling with drought conditions," remarked BY Vijayendra, emphasizing the party's commitment to advocating for the welfare of agricultural communities. Meanwhile, echoing sentiments from the political arena, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, forecasting over 400 seats for the party and a return to power for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to these assertions, Vijayendra acknowledged that political forecasts are subject to change and asserted the BJP's confidence in its campaign strategies. "The truth about the Lok Sabha elections remains the same for everyone. Even the Congress National President is aware of the ground realities," he stated, underscoring the dynamic nature of electoral outcomes.

Regarding recent government initiatives, Vijayendra welcomed the decision to rejuvenate temples dedicated to Lord Rama, hailing it as a positive step towards honouring cultural heritage. "It is heartening to see the recognition of Sri Rama's significance by the state government. We appreciate such efforts and extend our support for endeavors that uphold our traditions," he remarked.

Congress is a 'Bharat Todo' party: Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar

However, amidst political dialogues, Vijayendra raised concerns over a recent controversy involving the construction of a flagpole for hoisting a Hanuman flag in Mandya. Denouncing the incident as a "conspiracy" orchestrated by the Congress government, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding religious freedoms and cultural practices.

"The Bhagwadhwaja riot issue in Mandya raises questions about our fundamental rights. Constructing a flagpole for religious purposes should not be met with opposition. Such actions sow seeds of discord and undermine the spirit of inclusivity," Vijayendra asserted, calling for greater respect for religious sentiments.