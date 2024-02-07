SEXY Photos: Disha Patani Shows Off Cleavage In HOT Plunging Red Top Matching Skirt-See Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani shares a series of hot photographs and a steamy video on her Instagram account. Disha looked stunning with a flaming red plunging blouse and matching skirt.

Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with sensual photos and videos from her most recent raunchy picture shoot.

Disha, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is known for her steamy picture sessions and bikini photos, which routinely go viral.

Disha posted a series of sizzling photographs and a seductive video on her Instagram. Disha looked stunning with a flaming red plunging blouse and matching skirt.



She flaunted her gorgeous physique in the steamy video. The actress simply captioned the photo with a flower emoji.

Disha uploaded a series of lovely images last week wearing a white corset and smart denim trousers. Mouni Roy, Disha's best friend, quickly liked the photo and added, "so so stunning."

Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram. The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

On the job front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Aside from that, she has a web series called Showtime, which co-stars Emraan Hashmi.