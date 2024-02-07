Viral Video: MS Dhoni's Adorable Moment With A Child During Ranchi Temple Visit Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) MS Dhoni, the esteemed captain of the Chennai Super Kings, is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season following his triumphant leadership in the IPL 2023 final, where he guided his team to a historic fifth title. Despite his earlier announcement of returning for the 2024 edition, Dhoni's presence on the cricket field in CSK colors remains highly anticipated among fans nationwide.

Amidst his preparations, Dhoni recently paid a visit to the Deori Maa Temple in Ranchi. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Dhoni shared a delightful interaction with a young child during his temple visit.

Despite being surrounded by fans clamoring for selfies and autographs, Dhoni remained gracious and wore a warm smile throughout the temple visit. His presence drew considerable attention, showcasing the enduring popularity and adoration he commands among cricket enthusiasts.

Maintaining suspense surrounding Dhoni's future post this season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently hinted that only Dhoni holds the key to whether this will be his final edition or not.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery in early June this year and is presently undergoing rehabilitation. He is anticipated to regain match fitness well ahead of IPL 2024.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan.

CSK made significant moves to bolster their squad during the Players Auction in Dubai on December 19, aiming to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Led by MS Dhoni, the team secured the services of six players in total. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell emerged as their highest-priced acquisition, fetching Rs 14 crore. In a surprising turn, the five-time champions secured uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore, leaving many astounded. Additionally, CSK re-signed India all-rounder Shardul Thakur after his release from KKR.