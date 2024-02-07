The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.

The main factors driving the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are the biopharmaceutical and generic drug markets, which are expanding quickly, as well as the rise in OTC drug sales, rising demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, the introduction of packaging regulatory standards, and stringent anti-counterfeiting regulations. Although considerable growth in the market is projected over the forecast period, factors such as the usage of refurbished packing equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are anticipated to somewhat restrain market growth.

The Aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in Primary Packaging Equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The Aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the Primary Packaging Equipment the of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the increasing use of parenteral vials and pre fillable syringes. The growing demand for biopharmaceutical products has further increased the demand for containers with higher hydrolytic resistance and pH stability, which is also driving the growth of this market segment.

The aseptic liquids segment is expected to account for the largest share in the liquid packaging equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The aseptic liquids segment accounted for the largest share in the liquid packaging equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The importance of accuracy and precision in packaging small-volume parenteral and injectable drugs, as well as emerging biological drugs, are contributing to the demand for aseptic liquid packaging equipment. Moreover, technological advances such as isolator technology in the pharmaceutical industry (developed as a concept of the sterile transfer of pharmaceutical products into the packing material in a sterile environment, such as laminar airflow) are further supporting the market growth.

Based on the Automation Type, The automatic packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The automatic packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for efficiency and accuracy, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing demand for sustainable packaging and increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Based on the End User Type, The pharmaceutical manufacturing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The The pharmaceutical manufacturing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies is having a positive impact on the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is because pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are investing in new and innovative packaging equipment to meet the growing demand for their products.

Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period

With a share in 2022, Europe will hold the top regional position for pharmaceutical packaging equipment. The high level of pharmaceutical production, the rising demand for flexible packaging equipment from major pharmaceutical producers, and the increasing attention that businesses are giving to product diversification are the main drivers of market growth in Europe. In order to comply with the evolving standards, regulatory changes are also obliging pharmaceutical enterprises to replace their outdated equipment with new technology.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, formulation, automation, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



High Growth in Generic and Biopharmaceutical Drugs Market



Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Equipment



Increase in Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing



Growing Contract Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products



Stringent Norms Against Counterfeit Products



Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging and Delivery Systems

Stricter Packaging Regulations for OTC Products

Restraints

Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

Opportunities



Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies



Rising Demand for Automated Packaging



Greater Emphasis on Self-Medication and Home Care

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

Challenges



Growth in Personalized and Precision Medicine Supply Chains

Uncertainties in Regulations and Standards of Pharmaceutical Packaging Process

Industry Trends Pace and Disruptiveness of Change to Accelerate in Three Eras of Packaging

End-user Perspective and Unmet Needs



Development of Production Lines for Small Batch Sizes and Research Purposes

Automation and Integration of Packaging Equipment

Growing Focus on Labeling and Serialization for Anti-Counterfeiting of Drugs Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

Case Study Analysis



Qualitative Insight-based on Machine Speed

Sachet Packaging Equipment

Blister Packaging Equipment Cartoning Equipment

Key Attributes