Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Demand To Hit USD 224.8 Billion By 2032 | Globally At 27.5% CAGR

New York, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to expand at a 27.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The electric vehicle (ev) charging infrastructure industry is anticipated to be worth USD 25.2 Billion in 2023 and exceed USD 224.8 Billion by 2032.

The development of an extensive and robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is crucial for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and the transition to a sustainable transportation system. EV charging infrastructure refers to the network of charging stations and associated technologies that enable EV owners to recharge their vehicles conveniently and efficiently. This infrastructure plays a vital role in addressing the range anxiety concerns of EV users and promoting the overall growth and acceptance of electric vehicles.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. This market encompasses the development, deployment, and management of charging stations and related infrastructure to meet the growing demand for EV charging. Moreover, collaborations between automotive manufacturers, utilities, and technology providers are facilitating the expansion of charging networks and the deployment of innovative charging solutions. With the increasing focus on sustainability and the transition towards cleaner transportation, the EV charging infrastructure market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive sample of this report here

However, challenges such as interoperability standards, grid integration, and infrastructure scalability remain pertinent, necessitating collaborative efforts to address barriers and accelerate the deployment of comprehensive charging infrastructure networks. In essence, the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure market represents a pivotal component of the electrification ecosystem, poised for sustained growth as the global transition towards electric mobility gains momentum.

Important Revelation:



Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to expand to USD 224.8 Billion by 2032, with a remarkable CAGR of 27.5% between 2023 and 2032.

Fast chargers dominate the market with a major revenue share of 70.8%.

DC charging leads the segment with a major revenue share of 58.6%.

CCS holds the market lead with a major revenue share of 39.8%.

Level 2 chargers dominate the market with a major revenue share of 51.6%.

Commercial applications lead the segment with a major revenue share of 63.4%.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with a major revenue share of 43.7% , driven by substantial investments in EV adoption and infrastructure development. Prominent players include AeroVironment Inc., ABB, Tesla Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens, among others, actively engaging in strategic partnerships and product developments to expand their market shares.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the dominant force in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market, commanding a major revenue share of 43.7% . This regional dominance can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, rapid urbanization and population growth in countries across the Asia Pacific region have led to increased demand for transportation solutions, prompting governments to promote electric mobility as a sustainable alternative. Supportive policies, subsidies, and incentives aimed at accelerating EV adoption drive investment in charging infrastructure development.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest automotive markets, including China, Japan, and South Korea, where major automakers are increasingly focusing on electric vehicle production and sales. The sheer scale of these markets, coupled with ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, propels the deployment of EV charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electric mobility solutions.

Buy this Complete Business Report@

Report Segmentation

Charger Analysis

The Fast Charger segment commands the market with a significant revenue share of 70.8% . This dominance reflects the growing demand for rapid charging solutions, especially in environments where time is of the essence. Fast chargers cater to consumers and businesses seeking efficient charging options, making them a key driver of revenue in the EV charging infrastructure market.

Charging Type Analysis

DC Charging emerges as the dominant segment, capturing a major revenue share of 58.6% . This trend underscores the preference for direct current charging solutions, known for their faster charging speeds and compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles. DC charging technology aligns with the growing demand for convenient and efficient charging options, driving its prominence in the market.

Connector Type Analysis

CCS (Combined Charging System) leads the market with a substantial revenue share of 39.8% . The widespread adoption of CCS connectors reflects their versatility and compatibility with both AC and DC charging, making them a preferred choice for charging infrastructure deployment. CCS connectors facilitate interoperability and standardization across charging networks, driving their dominance in the market.

By Charging Level Analysis

Level 2 charging holds the major revenue share of 51.6% , dominating the market landscape. Level 2 chargers offer a balance between charging speed and cost-effectiveness, making them suitable for various applications, including residential, workplace, and public charging stations. Their versatility and widespread availability contribute to their market dominance and appeal to a broad range of consumers and businesses.

By Application Analysis

Commercial applications lead the segment with a significant revenue share of 63.4% . This dominance highlights the importance of EV charging infrastructure in supporting commercial fleets, ride-sharing services, and public transportation systems. Commercial entities prioritize reliable and efficient charging solutions to meet the demands of their operations, driving substantial revenue growth in this segment.

Top Market Leaders



AeroVironment Inc.

ABB

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek

Eaton

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tesla, Inc.

Webasto Other Key Players

Recent Development

1. BP Chargemaster:



April 2023: Acquired "FreeWire Technologies," a provider of ultrafast charging solutions for commercial fleets, strengthening its presence in the fast-charging market.

July 2023: Launched a subscription service for home EV chargers, offering flexible charging options for consumers. December 2023: Partnered with "Urban Outfitters" to install EV charging stations at retail locations, expanding accessibility in urban areas.

2. ChargePoint Inc.:



May 2023: Announced the acquisition of "has·to·be gmbh," a European EV charging solution provider, expanding its international reach.

August 2023: Launched "ExpressPlus," a high-power charging network targeting highways and travel corridors. November 2023: Partnered with "Uber" to provide discounted EV charging for Uber drivers across North America.

Scope of the Report