On-Demand Transportation Market To Reach US$ 770.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 16.7% CAGR - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest report, titled“On-demand Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global on-demand transportation market size reached US$ 184.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 770.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the On-demand Transportation Industry:

.Consumer Demand for Convenience and Flexibility: The on-demand transportation market is driven by the increasing consumer demand for convenient and flexible transportation services. On-demand ride-hailing platforms offer users the ability to request transportation services immediately, eliminating the need for traditional taxi hailing or scheduled rides. The convenience of summoning a ride through a mobile app and the flexibility of choosing the desired vehicle type and route contribute significantly to the popularity of on-demand transportation services.

.Advancements in Mobile Technology and Connectivity: The rapid advancements in mobile technology, coupled with widespread connectivity, play a crucial role in driving the on-demand transportation market. Mobile apps enable seamless booking, tracking, and payment processes for users, enhancing the overall user experience. The integration of GPS technology facilitates real-time tracking of vehicles, optimizing route planning and reducing wait times. These technological advancements contribute to the efficiency and accessibility of on-demand transportation services.

.Rise of Shared Mobility and Sustainability Concerns: The on-demand transportation market is influenced by the rise of shared mobility services and growing sustainability concerns. Ride-sharing and carpooling options provided by on-demand platforms contribute to reduced congestion and environmental impact by optimizing vehicle occupancy. As urban areas grapple with traffic congestion and environmental issues, consumers increasingly turn to on-demand transportation as a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to private vehicle ownership. This shift towards shared mobility aligns with broader environmental consciousness and the desire for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Leading Key Players in the On-Demand Transportation Industry:

.ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

.Avis Budget Group Inc

.Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

.Daimler AG

.Ford Motor Company

.Gett Inc

.Grab Holdings Inc

.International Business Machine Corporation

.Lyft Inc

.Robert Bosch GmbH

.Toyota Motor Corporation

.Uber Technologies Inc

Global On-demand Transportation Market Trends:

The on-demand transportation market is witnessing transformative trends that reflect the dynamic evolution of mobility services. There is a discernible shift towards the integration of electric and sustainable vehicles. On-demand transportation platforms are increasingly incorporating electric scooters, bikes, and cars, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation options.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on enhanced safety features and technology integration. Real-time tracking, emergency services integration, and contactless payment options are becoming standard offerings, reflecting a commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of users. These trends collectively highlight a market evolving towards sustainability, integration, and user-centric innovation in the on-demand transportation sector.

On-demand Transportation Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

.E-Hailing

.Car Sharing

.Car Rental

.Station-Based Mobility

E-hailing accounts for the majority of the market share as it offers services where customers can book rides through an app or website.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

.Four-Wheeler

.Micro Mobility

Four-wheeler holds the largest share in the industry due to its widespread adoption for personal and commercial use.

Breakup by Application:

.Passenger Transportation

.Goods Transportation

Passenger transportation represents the leading market segment as it offers services mainly focused on transporting individuals or groups from one location to another.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America held the biggest market share due to its high smartphone penetration.

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

