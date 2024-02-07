Like Thalapathy Vijay, Vishal To Join Politics? Here's What He Has To Say On His Political Debut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil actor Vishal announced on February 7 that he will not pursue politics now. This comes after allegations of his launching a political party circulated on social media. In his statement, Vishal stated that he has met and assisted those in need through his fan club and would continue to do so. He also hinted at a future political career.

Days after Thalapathy Vijay made his political debut, news of Vishal following suit became widespread. He clarified his position in a statement released on February 7.

His statement read, "I am forever indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu who recognised me as an actor and social worker in the society. With the aim of helping people as much as I can, from the beginning, I thought that my fan club should not be treated as an average club, but it should be run to benefit people. We have been running the fan club with the aim of doing our best for those who are in need."

Vishal further hinted at creating a welfare movement and impacting every district. "The next step is to create a people's welfare movement and work district-wise, constituency-wise and branch-wise. Through the 'Devi Foundation' run in the name of my mother, we help many poor and needy students every year. We are also helping affected farmers."

"I meet people in many places where I go for shooting and listen to their basic needs and grievances and fulfill their demands through my people's welfare movement. I have never expected political gains while indulging in welfare activities. If nature demands, then I will not hesitate to speak for the people in future," he concluded.

Vishal's nomination for the RK Nagar byelection in 2017 was denied. Vishal had just eight eligible proposers, which was two fewer than he required. This was his first move into electoral politics, and it was cut short. He is currently shooting for his forthcoming feature, Rathnam'.

