Karan Johar Shares Pictures From His Children Yash, Roohi's Birthday Celebration; Pens Emotional Note

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karan Johar and his mother, Hiroo Johar, co-parent their twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, who were born through surrogacy in 2017. As his 'brightest sunshines' turn a year older, Karan took to his Instagram and shared a post and expressed love for his children. He also thanked his mother for being a mother figure for her children.

Karan Johar's post

Attendees for Yash and Roohi's birthday party

On Wednesday of this week, the filmmaker gave a spectacular birthday party for his twins and the who's who of Bollywood attended with their children. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's boys Taimur and Jeh, and Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan, and daughter Samisha, among others, attended the fun celebration.

Karan Johar on parenthood

Last year, Karan sent a poignant letter on parenthood where he shared photos of his children and wrote, "Being a parent is not an emotion..." It's an eruption of all the emotions you've ever felt. Words cannot fully express how it feels to be a parent. "If only cuddles had their language."

Professional front



On the work front, Karan just returned with a new season of his talk program, Koffee With Karan. He also made a directorial comeback last year with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan'i. Karan is now directing 'Yodha', an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.