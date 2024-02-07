Kerala: Man Ends Life After Alleged Rejection Of EPF Claim In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A man who tried to commit suicide at the Provident Fund office in Kochi on Tuesday, died today morning. The deceased is a Perambra native of Thrissur, Sivaraman. He consumed poison reportedly after authorities rejected an application requesting a withdrawal from his Employees' Provident Fund. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.



Sivaraman was a contract employee at Apollo Tyres and retired from service 9 years ago. He was also diagnosed with cancer.



According to his family, Sivaraman approached the PF office several times in the last six years for a withdrawal of Rs 80000. Even though all the requested documents were submitted, his application was rejected by the authorities.



Sivaraman attempted suicide inside the bathroom of the PF office. He was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious. However, his life could not be saved.

(Further details are awaited)