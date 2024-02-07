Three Indian Expats Sailed In Stolen Boat From Kuwait To Mumbai's Gateway Of India; Police Launch Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai:

The police seized a fishing boat that reached the coast of Mumbai from Kuwait. Antony, Nidisho Ditto, and Vijay Antony, natives of Kanyakumari, were inside the boat. They were taken to Colaba police station, however, no FIR has been filed yet. The boat, reportedly stolen from Kuwait, is currently docked at the Gateway of India.

The police confirmed that they did not have any weapons or other suspicious items in their possession when they reached the Gateway of India. The people who were in the boat told the police that they had stolen the boat and escaped by boarding it due to torture by their employer in Kuwait. The authorities are probing how they reached the Indian Sea border via the Arabian Sea.

They claimed that the trio had been employed at a fishing company in Kuwait, where they faced severe abuse and exploitation from their employer, including withholding their salaries. Desperate to escape the harsh working conditions, they allegedly stole their employer's boat in an attempt to return to their home country. Additionally, they stated that their passports had been confiscated by their employers.

It took them 12 days to reach the Indian coast, and by the time the police found them, they had not eaten for four days and had run out of supplies. The boat was safely brought to the Taj Hotel, and the police found nothing suspicious upon inspection.

However, this incident has raised concerns about maritime security. While it is said that it is comforting that those who arrived on the boat did not bring any weapons or other dangerous items, it has been alleged that it was a security breach that no one noticed despite having traveled such a long distance across the country's maritime border.