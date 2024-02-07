'Inside The Mind Of Putin': Will Deepfake Movie Of Russian President Go Down Well With Kremlin? WATCH Teaser

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Patryk Vega, a prominent figure in contemporary Polish cinema, has stirred intrigue with his latest project, a feature film titled "Putin," crafted using deep fake technology. This cinematic endeavour delves into the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spanning from his tumultuous childhood in Georgia to his controversial actions, including the invasion of Ukraine. Scheduled for an international release in the spring, "Putin" promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of Putin's journey through six decades of life.

Vega, known for tackling challenging and topical subjects, has ventured into the realm of political thriller with "Putin." The film aims to shed light on Putin's trajectory, encompassing significant events such as the conflicts in Chechnya, terrorist incidents like the Dubrovka Theatre siege and the Beslan school massacre, and the tragic occurrences in Ukraine, notably in towns like Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol.

Utilizing deep fake technology, the film's creators employed artificial intelligence algorithms to superimpose Putin's likeness onto actors' faces. Vega acknowledges the complexity of this process, revealing the challenges of replicating Putin's persona without direct access to the Russian leader. Despite obstacles, after eight months of experimentation, the team achieved success in recreating Putin's image in cinema-grade resolution.

Vega emphasizes that "Putin" aims to provide Western audiences with insight into contemporary Russia, bridging cultural divides and fostering understanding. The director's ambition is to translate Eastern culture into a language accessible to the rest of the world.

Currently undergoing closed screenings for industry insiders, "Putin" has already piqued interest internationally. A teaser presented at the American Film Market garnered attention from foreign distributors, with "The Hollywood Reporter" highlighting it as a noteworthy upcoming premiere.

Bizarre! Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals

Missing bolts caused Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blowout, says NTSB Report