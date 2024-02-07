'A Fine Piece Of Engineering...' Anand Mahindra Shares Video From His Drive On Atal Setu (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user, took to his social media platform X on Tuesday to share his thrilling experience of driving on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Since its inauguration in January of this year, the billionaire has stated that he would want to drive across the 21 bridge. When he eventually took the wheel on the Atal Setu bridge, he compared the sensation to "hovercraft gliding on water."

He also called the sea bridge, which is India's longest, ''a fine piece of engineering''.

Mahindra did point out that his journey was a part of his daytime excursion to and from Pune, and he hopes to drive across the bridge again soon to "take in the magnificent view at dusk." He also showed off the bridge's spectacular nighttime vista.



While sharing the video of his drive, Mahindra wrote: 'Finally got to drive on the Atal Setu the previous weekend. A fine piece of engineering that makes you feel like you're a hovercraft gliding on water. It was during daytime that I both traveled to and returned from Pune so I couldn't experience the magnificent view at dusk as is visible in the viral pic on the right. But will do that as well-not too long from now."

A number of online users complimented the bridge's architecture and offered their own experiences.

One user wrote, ''Wonderful engineering work. The bridge is at mid-sea, the pillars are higher, and the gap between two pillars is also huge to pass big cargo ship."

Someone else said, "Just looking like a Wow." A third stated, "Mumbai's Atal Setu received 4.5 lakh vehicles and over Rs 9 crore in toll collection in the first 15 days of operation."