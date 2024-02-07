Iran: 7 must visit places as it becomes Visa-free for Indian tourists

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover Iran's wonders visa-free! From Tehran's bustling streets to the ancient ruins of Persepolis, immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of this fascinating country
Discover Iran's wonders visa-free! From Tehran's bustling streets to the ancient ruins of Persepolis, immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of this fascinating country
As the capital city of Iran, Tehran offers a blend of modernity and tradition. Visit the Golestan Palace, the Grand Bazaar, and the National Museum of Iran
Explore the UNESCO-listed Naghsh-e Jahan Square, Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the historic bridges over the Zayandeh River
Shiraz is famous for its poetic heritage and beautiful gardens. Don't miss the Pink Mosque (Nasir al-Mulk Mosque), the ancient ruins of Persepolis and Eram garden
Persepolis is an ancient city that served as the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. Marvel at the grandeur of the archaeological ruins
This desert city is known for its unique architecture, including wind towers and mud-brick buildings. Explore the Jameh Mosque of Yazd, Amir Chakhmaq Complex
Kerman offers a glimpse into the country's desert landscapes and ancient history. Explore the Ganjali Khan Complex, Shahdad Desert, and the stunning Lut Desert
MENAFN07022024007385015968ID1107821044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.