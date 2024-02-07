Google Pixel Fold With Tensor G4 Chip To Launch In October 2024?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This year, Google plans to unveil the Pixel 9 series. These phones won't be the only ones released, either. October is also anticipated to see the Pixel Fold released by the massive search engine. Rumors are buzzing about Google's next big smartphone, the Pixel Fold. There are rumours that the more recent Tensor G4 chip may be included in place of the outdated Tensor G3 processor.

The anticipated October release of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones is also anticipated to be powered by this processor. Should the Pixel Fold also receive this new processor, its release may coincide with the Pixel 9 series.

During the Google I/O conference in May of last year, Google unveiled the first Pixel Fold. Many had anticipated that the new one would be unveiled in May, but if the rumours are accurate, it looks like we may have to wait until October.

Tensor chipsets, which are processors made by Google, haven't always been lightning fast. Therefore, it could be wise to hold off on upgrading the new phone's chip for a few months. There's more! With an incredible 16GB of RAM-more than any previous Pixel phone-Google is testing the Pixel Fold 2. Additionally, it will include speedier storage known as UFS 4.0, which is an improvement over the Pixel Fold's initial storage.

There hasn't been much discussion about the Pixel Fold, despite several leaks regarding the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Some speculate that the lack of comment may support the rumours regarding the new chip.

Everyone is anxious to see what incredible features the new Pixel Fold will offer, and we are all waiting impatiently for further news from Google.

The renowned leaker's information indicates that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will have a flat display that is around 6.5 inches in size, which is a small decrease in size from its predecessor. The images verify that there will be minimal bezels on all four sides of the display, which is in line with Google's intention to incorporate a central punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera.