               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Australia To Japan: 7 Countries With The Longest Coastline


2/7/2024 4:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the world's top 7 countries with the longest coastlines. From Canada's vast expanse to Australia's laid-back beaches, explore diverse landscapes and maritime cultures spanning thousands of kilometers



Explore the world's longest coastlines, from Canada's Arctic shores to Australia's sunny beaches. Each country offers unique landscapes and marine wonders

Canada

With a staggering coastline stretching over 202,080 kilometers, Canada boasts diverse landscapes from the Atlantic to the Pacific and Arctic Oceans

Norway

Nestled in Scandinavia, Norway's 58,133 kilometers of coastline offer dramatic fjords, picturesque islands, and rich maritime heritage

Indonesia

The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia's 54,720 kilometers of coastline showcase tropical paradises, vibrant coral reefs, and bustling coastal cities



Extending over 37,653 kilometers, Russia's vast coastline spans the Arctic, Pacific, and Baltic Seas



With 36,289 kilometers of coastline, the Philippines boasts pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and an abundance of marine life, drawing tourists to its idyllic



Japan's 29,751 kilometers of coastline blend modernity with tradition, offering bustling ports, serene beaches, and rugged cliffs



Rounding off the list with 25,760 kilometers of coastline, Australia showcases stunning beaches, diverse marine habitats like the Great Barrier Reef

MENAFN07022024007385015968ID1107821040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search