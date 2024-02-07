Australia To Japan: 7 Countries With The Longest Coastline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the world's top 7 countries with the longest coastlines. From Canada's vast expanse to Australia's laid-back beaches, explore diverse landscapes and maritime cultures spanning thousands of kilometers

With a staggering coastline stretching over 202,080 kilometers, Canada boasts diverse landscapes from the Atlantic to the Pacific and Arctic Oceans

Nestled in Scandinavia, Norway's 58,133 kilometers of coastline offer dramatic fjords, picturesque islands, and rich maritime heritage

The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia's 54,720 kilometers of coastline showcase tropical paradises, vibrant coral reefs, and bustling coastal cities

Extending over 37,653 kilometers, Russia's vast coastline spans the Arctic, Pacific, and Baltic Seas

With 36,289 kilometers of coastline, the Philippines boasts pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and an abundance of marine life, drawing tourists to its idyllic

Japan's 29,751 kilometers of coastline blend modernity with tradition, offering bustling ports, serene beaches, and rugged cliffs

Rounding off the list with 25,760 kilometers of coastline, Australia showcases stunning beaches, diverse marine habitats like the Great Barrier Reef