ICC Test Rankings: Following Vizag Heroics, India's Jasprit Bumrah Becomes No.1 Bowler In The World

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Following an outstanding display in the Vizag Test, Jasprit Bumrah, the fast-bowling sensation of India, secures the top position in the ICC Test Rankings, establishing himself as the preeminent bowler globally. This piece commends Bumrah's remarkable accomplishments and delves into the influence of his bowling heroics on the cricketing landscape of India.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.