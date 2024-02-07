'I Thank The President For Her Address': PM Modi At Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 7) extended his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu while responding to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Acknowledging President Murmu's emphasis on India's potential, strength, and promising future during her parliamentary address, Modi expressed appreciation for her insights.

This response comes after Modi's earlier reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu delivered her joint address to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. The ongoing session, extended until February 10, includes the presentation of a White Paper.

The extension of the session aims to facilitate the presentation of a White Paper that contrasts the condition of the Indian economy before and after 2014. This document is expected to provide an in-depth analysis, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the economic trajectory over the years.

(This is a developing story.)