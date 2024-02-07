               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inmate Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Tihar Jail


2/7/2024 4:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) An inmate died under mysterious circumstances at Delhi's Tihar Jail, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that Gurdeep was arrested under the provisions of the Arms Act and police had also recovered stolen items in a case registered at Vikaspuri police station in October/November 2023.

“Gurdeep had some health complications and expired in jail on Tuesday,” said a senior police official and added that further proceedings were being carried out by jail authorities and doctors.

--IANS

ssh/rad

MENAFN07022024000231011071ID1107821037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search