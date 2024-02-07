Inmate Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) An inmate died under mysterious circumstances at Delhi's Tihar Jail, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that Gurdeep was arrested under the provisions of the Arms Act and police had also recovered stolen items in a case registered at Vikaspuri police station in October/November 2023.

“Gurdeep had some health complications and expired in jail on Tuesday,” said a senior police official and added that further proceedings were being carried out by jail authorities and doctors.

--IANS

ssh/rad