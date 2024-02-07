Tunisian Grain Office launches global tender for 100K tons of durum wheat

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European traders disclosed that the Tunisian Grain Office has commenced an international tender aimed at procuring approximately 100,000 tons of durum wheat. The tender, announced without specifying the wheat's source, underscores the Grain Bureau's strategic initiative to fulfill its requirements for hard wheat. With the deadline for submission set for Wednesday, February 7th, the Grain Bureau's move signals a proactive step towards securing essential grain supplies.



This latest tender follows a series of procurement actions undertaken by the Tunisian Grain Office earlier in January, as European traders confirmed the purchase of 50,000 tons of durum wheat and an additional 50,000 tons of barley feed through two separate international tenders. The absence of specification regarding the source of wheat in the recent tender suggests a broadening of procurement avenues by the Grain Bureau to diversify its sources and ensure sufficient supply to meet demand.



Insight from traders indicates that the procurement of hard wheat was executed in two distinct shipments, each comprising 25,000 tons. Prices ranged between 464.89 and 474.69 dollars per ton, inclusive of shipping costs. Notably, the transactions were facilitated by the Viterra Trading Company, highlighting the intricate network of global trade relationships involved in fulfilling Tunisia's grain requirements.



The Grain Bureau's proactive approach to securing essential grains underscores the critical role played by international tenders in maintaining food security and meeting the nation's agricultural needs. As Tunisia continues to navigate the complexities of global grain markets, such initiatives remain pivotal in ensuring a stable and sustainable supply chain for essential commodities.

