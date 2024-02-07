Macron's provocative call sparks contest in European space industry

(MENAFN) President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy with his confrontational tone as he addressed space sector executives and innovators in Toulouse. At the gathering held in December in the French space capital, Macron's rhetoric underscored a shift in European space dynamics. He asserted, “We fought for months, saying that European sovereignty lies in the unity of Europe,” expressing disappointment with some partners who have opted to pursue competitive paths. Macron's declaration set the stage for a fierce competition to secure Europe's future rocket manufacturer, capable of launching the most complex missions into space.



The ramifications of Macron's words signal a departure from decades of European space cooperation, potentially unraveling 50 years of collaboration. Pierre Leonet, director of the research department at Eurospace, cautioned against losing sight of the overarching goal, emphasizing the importance of the European program amidst the emerging competitive landscape.



For years, the French Ariane group and its predecessors have been the primary contractors for joint development efforts within Europe's space industry, particularly the Ariane heavy launch rocket family. Prior to 2017, Ariane held sway over the global market for commercial launches into geostationary orbit, positioned at 36,000 kilometers above Earth.



Macron's provocative remarks have catalyzed a race for dominance in the European space sector, highlighting the shifting dynamics and raising questions about the future of cooperation within the continent's space industry.

