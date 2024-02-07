Jordan achieve first-ever Asian Cup final after remarkable 2-0 victory against South Korea

(MENAFN) Jordan has achieved a historic milestone by advancing to their first-ever Asian Cup final following a remarkable 2-0 victory over South Korea. The match witnessed Yazan Al-Naimat making a pivotal contribution by opening the scoring 53 minutes into the game with a skillful display that saw him lift the ball over the goalkeeper.



Adding to the jubilation, Mousa Al-Tamari extended Jordan's lead with an exceptional individual effort, further solidifying their position in the match.



Despite South Korea's persistent dominance in possession during the latter stages of the game, they were unable to convert their opportunities into goals.



Even the presence of star player Son Heung-min, renowned on the global stage for his attacking prowess, failed to break through the resolute Jordanian defense.



The victory holds particular significance for Jordan, considering their relatively modest history in the Asian Cup tournament. Prior to this edition, the Jordanian team had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals and had only achieved this feat twice before.



Their stunning performance in defeating one of the tournament favorites showcases their growing prowess and resilience on the international football stage, marking a historic moment for Jordanian football.



Jordan fans were dancing their way out of the stands and onto the streets outside the stadium chanting “La la la la la laaa, Asia al Jordan.”

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107821030